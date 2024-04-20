Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 01:17 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 06:59 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:58 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:14 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will steadily decline during Sunday. A series of small, medium period swells will persist through the weekend keeping south facing shores from going flat. Small, short- period north swell will continue into the weekend. A larger moderate medium period north swell reinforcement will arrive late tonight. A rise in surf overnight is expected but the north swell looks to peak Sunday well below High Surf Advisory levels. Surf along east facing shores will remain small but can expect a slight increase early next week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.