Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center to host 3rd Annual Kupulau Festival, April 27

April 23, 2024, 10:00 AM HST
The Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center hosts its 3rd Annual Kupulau Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the center in Lāna‘i City.

The event is a celebration of Lānaʻi’s biocultural landscape, and features interactive crafts, educational booths and merchandise.

The Kupulau Festival also honors Earth Week with Native Hawaiian plants for sale.

