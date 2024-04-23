Maui Activities
Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center to host 3rd Annual Kupulau Festival, April 27
The Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center hosts its 3rd Annual Kupulau Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the center in Lāna‘i City.
The event is a celebration of Lānaʻi’s biocultural landscape, and features interactive crafts, educational booths and merchandise.
The Kupulau Festival also honors Earth Week with Native Hawaiian plants for sale.
