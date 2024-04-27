Hawaiʻi’s first reef-friendly landscaping certification course to be hosted by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

Before and after: A test plot shows healthy grass growth, decrease in weeds and more coloring after participating in Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Reef-Friendly Landscaping pilot program. PC: MNMRC Pilot Report

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) is launching its inaugural Reef-Friendly Landscaping certification course on May 22, 2024. The hybrid online and in-person course is designed to teach professional landscapers, property managers and agricultural businesses how to move away from synthetic products and transition to reef-friendly land-care practices.

Enrollment is open through May 15 and is available for 50% off the course price for the first 10 students.

“As a community, we know that implementing sustainable practices and reducing land-based sources of pollution is key to preserving the longevity of our island home,” said Program Director Jill Wirt. “By creating this course, MNMRC aims to make it easier for industry professionals to adopt land-care practices that are better for both our land and our reefs.”

The 10-subject curriculum will be taught by local experts in reef-friendly landscaping, combines with expertise from the Northeast Organic Faming Association’s Organic Land Care program. Subject topics will include site analysis, design and management; native, exotic and invasive plants; wetlands and Hawaiian land care; and energy, pollution and climate change.

Before launching its certification course, MNMRC partnered with 12 local properties to test reef-friendly landscaping practices over three months in 2023. Early results showed positive impacts at each property, with many seeing an increase in plant growth and a decrease in pests and diseases.

“The results from our pilot program were exciting because they demonstrate how the landscaping industry could create a positive, lasting impact on our land and reefs if professionals adapt natural products and reef-friendly practices,” said Wirt. “It is encouraging to see that a thriving landscaping industry can also mean healthy land and reefs in Maui County.”

To enroll, visit www.mauireefs.org or email [email protected].