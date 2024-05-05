Parks Department to accept Fall 2024 Season Tri-Annual Applications
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be accepting applications use of parks facilities for the Fall 2024 Tri-Annual Permits period.
Permit applications will be accepted for recreational use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the fall activity period of Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Complete applications will be accepted at the following times: Leagues and schools, through 2 p.m. May 6; recreational enrichment and general use, 8 a.m. May 8 through 3 p.m. May 9.
Applications must be submitted in person at the main Department of Parks and Recreation Permits office at the War Memorial Complex baseball stadium or by email at [email protected].
For more information, call the Department of Parks and Recreation Permit Office at 808-270-7389 or email [email protected].
For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.