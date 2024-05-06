Update: Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 reopens after delays

Update:

The Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 has been reopened as of 8 a.m., May 6, 2024. Staff are coordinating departures to minimize delays.

Previous post:

Due to delays with the asphalt supply during overnight paving, Runway 2-20 will open late May 6, 2024. It was scheduled to open at 6:30 a.m. Air travelers who have a morning flight into or out of Kahului Airport (OGG) are asked to check with their airline for delays.

Kahului Airport (Nov. 1, 2019) PC: Wendy Osher

