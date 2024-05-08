Local organizations invite community to build a traditional hale in Honuaʻula

To elevate the relationship of ʻāina and kānaka, the public is invited to join a free two-day traditional hale building guided by Kuhikuhi Puʻuone (Master Indigenous Architect) Francis Palani Sinenci on May 17 and 18 in Waipao, Honuaʻula.

Sinenci will be joined by students and leaders of his traditional school, Hālau Hale Kuhikuhi, a program of the nonprofit Hōlani Hāna. Mākena Golf & Beach Clubʻs ʻŌiwi Resources and Stewardship Team and the Kīpaipai Community Archaeology Program with ʻĀina Archaeology support the event with a mission to tend to the vitality of the Honuaʻula ecosystem and strengthen community connections.

The goal of the two workdays is to build a traditional hālau waʻa or a long-house for canoes and for learning. Both days will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 17 will focus on building the paepae, or stone platform for the hale, and Saturday, May 18 will focus on the construction of the olokeʻa, or the structure of the hale.

“The construction of hale is both a physical and spiritual endeavor that harmonizes the natural world and the built environment – kānaka and ʻāina,” according to Hōlani Hāna.

“We invite you to join us, as a community who loves Honuaʻula, to construct a hale that will serve to reaffirm the unbroken relationship between the long-time families of the area and this place, to celebrate the continuum of a hale-building cultural practice passed down by an expert, and to birth into the world a new community space,” said Leahi Hall, Director of Community Engagement for Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

The hale construction process relies on laulima—many hands working together. Registration is required at bit.ly/halebuilding to attend the free event. Participants can choose to attend one or both days. Email [email protected] with any questions.