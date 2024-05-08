Maui News
Maui fire crews respond to black smoke at Piʻihana Farms in Wailuku
Update: 10:25 a.m., May 8, 2024
Maui fire crews are responding to a fire in the Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. Maui Fire Department officials say units are on scene addressing the situation. Passing motorists reported heavy smoke coming from the area at around 10:25 a.m.
