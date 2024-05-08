Maui fire crews respond to black smoke at Piʻihana Farms in Wailuku

Black smoke at Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)

Update: 10:25 a.m., May 8, 2024

Maui fire crews are responding to a fire in the Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. Maui Fire Department officials say units are on scene addressing the situation. Passing motorists reported heavy smoke coming from the area at around 10:25 a.m.

A fire engine crew passes through North Market Street in response to the Wailuku blaze. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)