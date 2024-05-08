Maui News

Maui fire crews respond to black smoke at Piʻihana Farms in Wailuku

May 8, 2024, 10:39 AM HST
* Updated May 8, 10:57 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Black smoke at Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)

Update: 10:25 a.m., May 8, 2024

Maui fire crews are responding to a fire in the Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. Maui Fire Department officials say units are on scene addressing the situation. Passing motorists reported heavy smoke coming from the area at around 10:25 a.m.

Black smoke at Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)
Black smoke at Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)
Black smoke at Piʻihana Farms area of Wailuku. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)
A fire engine crew passes through North Market Street in response to the Wailuku blaze. PC: Brian Perry (5.8.24)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments