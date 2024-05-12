First Hawaiian Bank donates $5.2 million to community and nonprofits in 2023

First Hawaiian Bank raised more than $5 million for nonprofit and community groups in 2023, including almost $1 million for Maui wildfire survivors. PC: Courtesy of First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank donated $5.2 million to community and nonprofit organizations in 2023. The contributions include: $2,480,437 in bank donations, $1,920,250 in First Hawaiian Foundation grants and $854,615 from the Bank’s employee-funded Kōkua Mai campaign.

“At First Hawaiian Bank, we understand that our success is intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve, and because of that, our commitment to environmental, social and governance principles remains strong,” said Bob Harrison, chief executive officer, president and chairman of First Hawaiian Bank. “Our dedication to creating a positive social impact, championing environmental stewardship and upholding the highest standard of corporate governance continues, ensuring that financial success goes hand in hand with the greater good.”

The bank’s annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report highlights its 2023 activities and efforts in the areas of governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship through data dashboards and spotlight stories that delve deeper into the impact behind bank initiatives. Highlights from the report include:

Donations totaling $5.2 million in 2023 from the bank, foundation and FHB employees, with a spotlight focusing on the bank’s commitment to the Lahaina community and recovery.

Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that have resulted in a diverse workforce made up of 63% women and community outreach to support the LGBTQ+ community within and outside of the bank.

FHB continues to mature its cyber risk management efforts, expanding and integrating cybersecurity resources into its enterprise management framework so they align with the bank’s business priorities.

In 2023, the bank upgraded its water systems and pipes, reducing consumption and improving its conservation efforts.

The Bank’s philanthropic endeavors included a $280,634 donation to HomeAid Hawaii in direct support Governor Josh Green’s statewide kauhale initiative, raised nearly $1 million by the end of the 2023 for the response and recovery to Lahaina’s devastating wildfire and continued its ongoing support of Aloha Harvest and the redistribution of quality excess food with Kōkua Mai donations to the group totaling $166,381 since 2017.

FHB’s 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report and the complete archive is available here.