Servo Pacific picked as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree

Servco Pacific Inc. has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree. The national award recognizes outstanding private companies in the Unites States and the achievements of their management teams.

Servco has been honored with the award now for a fifth consecutive year. The award is sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal.

An external panel of judges selected honorees based on applicants’ strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. The Gold Standard designation is awarded to companies who maintain winning status for at least four years.

“On behalf of the Servco ʻohana, we’re honored to once again receive this distinction,” said Peter Dames, president and chief executive officer of Servco Pacific. “It’s a reflection of our strong team, who continue to embody our core values of respect, service, teamwork and innovation.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Servco joins a global Best Managed Companies community of over 1,400 organizations across 46 countries.

For more information on the program, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.