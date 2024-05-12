‘Sharks After Dark’ returns May 18 with ’70s Disco Night at Maui Ocean Center

Open Ocean Tiger Shark. Photo credit: Maui Ocean Center Event Flyer. Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

Journey back to the ’70s during Maui Ocean Center’s next “Sharks After Dark” 21-and-older night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Dance to disco tunes and capture the fun with a new 360-degree photo booth. Themed attire is encouraged.



“Come enjoy the aquarium and the beautiful undersea life of the ocean around us,” said Mark Matthews, the aquarium’s marketing director. Diver presentations will be held at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. inside the 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit, and the immersive “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D experience will be shown throughout the event in the Sphere Theater.



Specialty food will be available for purchase at Reef Café along with beer, wine, themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. The menu includes garlic butter sauteed shrimp, ahi poke nachos and lobster mac ‘n cheese. Two of the specialty cocktails — “Disco Queen” and “Disco Juice” — will feature Kula-based Ocean Vodka.



For dessert, pick up some limited-edition fudge from the aquarium’s gift store, Maui Ocean Treasures, which will be offering 15 percent off regular priced items during the event (some exclusions apply). Hex Press Maui will also sell special T-shirts created for the event.



Admission is $25 per person at mauioceancenter.com/reservations (or $35 the day of the event). Annual members receive free admission. For more information on membership, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership.