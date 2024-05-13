First Tee Hawaiʻi kicks off summer camps registration

Dunes at Maui Lani youth golf. PC: First Tee Hawaiʻi

Registration is now open for First Tee Hawaiʻi’s Summer Camps programming at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. First Tee Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf.

Trained coaches deliver the programs to kids and teens ages 7 to 11, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience, preparing them for the future, according to a camp announcement.

“Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally, and academically,” organizers said.

Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 12 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org for the following

Four-day summer camps from 8-11 a.m. are available for $180 each session.

Camp dates available at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course include:

Week 1: June 3 – 6

Week 2: June 10 – 13

Week 3: June 17 – 20

Week 4: June 24 – 27

Week 5: July 15 – 18

Week 6: July 22 – 25

Week 7: July 29 – August 1

Golf equipment is available to borrow for those in need.

First Tee Hawaiʻi is one of 150 chapters across the First Tee network. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools, and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations.

For more information about First Tee Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email [email protected].