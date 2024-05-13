Wave of Harmony Foundation receives $110,000 grant from charitable trust to empower youth through performing arts

Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck.

Wave of Harmony Foundation announced a new partnership with The Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust. With a grant of $110,000, this collaboration signifies a new chapter for young performers across the island.

This opportunity was made possible through the commitment of Ron Purdy, co-trustee of The Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust and a part-time resident of Maui. With a deep appreciation for the youth theatre on the island, Purdy recognized the abundance of talent and was determined to support their dreams.

“Barry Kawakami’s dedication to Maui’s youth theatre is truly remarkable,” said Purdy. “When he shared his vision for Wave of Harmony Foundation, I was immediately inspired. I knew that our trust could make a meaningful difference in turning that vision into reality.”

For Barry Kawakami, the founder of Wave of Harmony Foundation, the grant represents far more than financial support; it embodies hope and potential for Maui’s youth.

“I am deeply grateful for the generosity of The Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust, and the unwavering support of my friend Ron, both of which propel our mission to cultivate the next generation of artists here on Maui,” said Kawakami.

Since its inception 10 months ago, Wave of Harmony Foundation has made strides in supporting organizations and the talents of Maui’s youth. This new funding underscores the Foundation’s mission to empowering youth through the performing arts and igniting a passion for the theater.

Through the partnership, Wave of Harmony Foundation will serve as the sponsor for the 2024-2025 season at Theatre Theatre Maui, in Lahaina.

“Following the tragic events of Aug. 8, our dedication to helping the children and families of Lahaina has deepened,” Kawakami said. “This sponsorship not only showcases our solidarity, but also highlights the essential role that the arts play in our community as a beacon of hope, joy, and inspiration.”

The collaboration will also support the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Programs, King Kekaulike Drama Club program, and the Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center.

In an inspired step that highlights Wave of Harmony Foundation’s commitment to collaborative efforts and community empowerment, the Foundation introduced the Maui Theatre Alliance. This endeavor stands as a beacon for individuals who recognize the impact of the arts.

By uniting Maui’s youth theatre programs, the alliance cultivates a culture of camaraderie and cooperation, poised to elevate the island’s cultural scene to unprecedented levels of excellence.

For more information on how to join the mission and support Maui’s young performers, visit waveofharmony.org.