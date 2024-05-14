Enhanced radar (1:51 p.m. 5.14.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory until 4:30 p.m.

Update: 1:28 p.m., May 14 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, for the island of Maui. At 1:28 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over East Maui, falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour with isolated pockets of up to 2 inches per hour.

Additional heavy showers are expected through the afternoon. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Kaupō, Hāna, Kula, Huelo, Makawao, Haʻiku-Paʻuwela, Paʻuwela, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hāmoa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

Flood Watch for all main Hawaiian islands through Friday evening

Update: 4:20 am., May 14, 2024

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until Friday evening for all of the main Hawaiian islands.

A kona low developing north of the state will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms over portions of the state from Wednesday through Friday and possibly continuing through the weekend, according to the NWS.

The highest chances for excessive rainfall appear to be over Oʻahu and Maui County later Wednesday and Wednesday night, then slowly shift westward, with the focus mainly on Kauaʻi by later Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. “Remember that it does not have to be raining at your location for flash flooding to occur. If you notice signs of heavy rain or thunderstorms upslope, move quickly away from flood prone areas,” the NWS advises.