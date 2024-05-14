Homebuyers on Maui closed on more single-family homes and condominiums in April, according to the latest resale figures from the Realtors Association of Maui. The median sales prices for both categories also saw notable increases: single-family homes rose by 16.9% to $1.3 million, while condominiums climbed by 8.4% to $962,500, compared to April 2023.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system shows the following statistics:

Single Family Home Resales

Condominium Resales

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

The number of new listings for single-family homes increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year, while new listings for condos rose by 36.6%. Additionally, the median days on the market for both single-family homes and condominiums was 112 days, according to the Realtors Association of Maui.

“Maui’s single-family home and condominium market remains strong, with both sales volume and median prices experiencing significant growth in April,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “These trends, coupled with a rise in new listings, indicate a healthy market with continued demand for Maui real estate.”

