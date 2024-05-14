Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:56 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:47 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 10:09 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping, long-period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores near to just below average in the short term. A second set of southerly swells will fill in late tomorrow night and could bring above average surf Thursday. Surf should remain elevated through the weekend.

A new small medium-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and peak Wednesday. A new short-period northwest swell will arrive Wednesday night and peak near to just below advisory levels Thursday into Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

West facing shores will see a bump in surf through the week due to the overlapping northwest and south swells wrapping into some exposed areas. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.