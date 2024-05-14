Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of overlapping, long-period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores near to just below average in the short term. A second set of southerly swells will fill in late tomorrow night and could bring above average surf Thursday. Surf should remain elevated through the weekend.
A new small medium-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and peak Wednesday. A new short-period northwest swell will arrive Wednesday night and peak near to just below advisory levels Thursday into Friday.
West facing shores will see a bump in surf through the week due to the overlapping northwest and south swells wrapping into some exposed areas. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com