Sailor from Maui serves aboard forward-deployed Navy warship in Japan

Petty Officer 2nd Class Wendell Hidalgo. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel

Petty Officer 2nd Class Wendell Hidalgo, a sailor from Maui, Hawaiʻi, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed US Navy warship.

Hidalgo graduated from Maui High School in 2019.

According to Hidalgo, the skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found on Maui. “Growing up, I was taught to work hard and to make the best of every situation,” he said.

Hidalgo joined the Navy four years ago. Today, he serves as a culinary specialist.

“I joined the Navy for more opportunities, to see the world and serve my country,” said Hidalgo.

USS Rafael Peralta, a guided-missile destroyer, provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Rafael Peralta. Their jobs are highly specialized, ranging from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Hidalgo serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces, which operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the US Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Hidalgo takes pride in serving for America through military service, saying he is most proud to have made the rank of second class so early in his career.

“Serving in the Navy means first and foremost defending America,” said Hidalgo. “We protect not only our interests but the interests of our allies from our enemies around the world.”

Hidalgo thanked his parents for their continued support. “Even though we don’t talk every day and I may be far from home, I know they are rooting for me,” he said.

Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Hanchar, Navy Office of Community Outreach