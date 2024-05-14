Wednesday’s Disaster Recovery meeting canceled due to unpredictable weather

May 14, 2024, 9:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Due to unpredictable weather conditions and forecasted adverse weather that may create unsafe road conditions, the Wednesday evening Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting is canceled this week, May 15, 2024. Motorists are advised to exercise caution should hazardous conditions occur.

The meeting was going to feature information from State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito, an update on the County of Maui Recovery Permit Center, and updates on debris clearing from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Facilitated by the Mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies offer weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions as debris cleanup continues. Community meetings started in November.

The weekly meeting is expected to resume next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments