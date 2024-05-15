County liquor license renewal applications due June 17

The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control is reminding liquor license holders that license renewal applications for the 2024-2025 fiscal year are due by 4:30 p.m. June 17. Licenses that are not renewed by the deadline will expire on June 30, 2024.

According to Hawaiʻi Revised Statues 281-53, all applications for renewal of a liquor license must be signed by an authorized signer and must be notarized.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License and all required documents must be mailed to or dropped off at the Department of Liquor Control. All documents must be received and accepted by the Department no later than 4:30 p.m. June 17, 2024.

The department encourages licensees to submit their renewal applications as soon as possible to allow applicants time to resolve any discrepancies or issues before the filing deadline.

The only form that will be accepted is the current Application for Renewal of Liquor License form, as revised in 2024. Submittal of prior versions of the renewal form will not be accepted. The Application for Renewal of Liquor License may be downloaded from the Department of Liquor Control’s website at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/2164/Renewal-of-Liquor-License.

For more information, call the Department of Liquor Control at 808-243-7772 or send an email to [email protected].