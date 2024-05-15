Kona low prompts Flood Watch through Friday night

Satellite imagery (5:17 a.m., May 15, 2024) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 4:11 a.m. May 15, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Friday night.

A kona low developing to the north will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the state today through at least Friday. The highest chance for excessive rainfall appears to be over Oʻahu and possibly Maui County starting tonight, and persisting through Thursday. The focus for heavy rainfall then likely shifts toward Kauaʻi on Friday; however, these details could change, and all areas should be prepared for the possibility of flash flooding, according to the NWS.

As a precaution, the public is urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

“Remember that it does not have to be raining at your location for flash flooding to occur. If you notice signs of heavy rain or thunderstorms upslope, move quickly away from flood prone areas,” forecasters said.