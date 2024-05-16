SME Salesperson of the Year recognized for his efforts in providing emergency food and aid following Lahaina wildfire

Chad Buck

Sales and Marketing Executives Honolulu (SME Honolulu) named Chad Buck as the company’s distinguished recipient of its Salesperson of the Year award for 2023. Buck is credited as the driving force behind multiple successful enterprises, including the Hawaiʻi Foodservice Alliance; and for his community outreach including his work to bring food and aid to Maui following the Lahaina wildfires.

Each year, SME Honolulu recognizes a member of the community who greatly enhances the image and quality of life in Hawaiʻi. This is the 67th year that SME Honolulu has awarded this honor.

As a visionary business leader, Buck’s companies employ over 560 professionals across Hawaiʻi. Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Buck is committed to philanthropy, actively engaging in community service and leading initiatives in disaster preparedness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Collaborating with organizations such as FEMA, HIEMA, and local government agencies, Buck worked to ensure the efficient distribution of resources, particularly food, during times of crisis, exemplifying his dedication to serving the people of Hawaiʻi.

In August 2023, Buck’s companies served as the logistics platform for emergency food and other aid for the state and Maui County during the Maui wildfire response. T

Since the fires, more than 1,450 truck trips have moved millions of pounds of aid from Hawai‘i and the continent to the impacted areas of Kula and West Maui via HFA Logistics. One hundred percent of all goods and services provided by Buck’s companies to the state and Maui County were donated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Salesperson of the Year event will be held on June 13, 2024, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Waikīkī, and will feature a cocktail hour, dinner and some very special entertainment.