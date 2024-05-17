New MEO 14-passenger bus for Hāna blessed

Hāna bus blessing (5.1.24). PC: MEO

A new 14-passenger bus based in East Maui was officially blessed May 1 outside the Maui Economic Opportunity office in Hāna.

MEO Hāna driver Kane Kanakaʻole, the great grandson of famed kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole, conducted the blessing with lei made for the bus. Following the blessing, Kane and Tuks Medeiros drove bus around town.

MEO runs the specialized Human Services transportation system on Maui, including East Maui; Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i, through a grant from the county. MEO transports qualified riders at no cost to them to their jobs, shopping, medical appointments and youth and kupuna activities.

The new bus, obtained through a State of Hawai‘i bus replacement program funded by the federal government, will provide rides to East Maui residents throughout the region and to Central Maui for shopping and to youth athletes to competitions island wide.

East Maui residents interested in getting rides on MEO buses should contact the MEO Hāna office at 808-248-8282.

