Annual Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival set for Oct. 18-Nov. 10 on three islands

A line-up of chefs is set to make culinary magic during the annual Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival on three islands, including Maui, in October and November. PC: Courtesy Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival

The Maui portion of the 14th annual Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Kāʻanapali, according to an announcement.

The events include the already sold out First Hawaiian Bank Presents 26th annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic on Oct. 25 at the Kāʻanapali Golf Course; followed by “Vita La Vino” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa; the inaugural Hawaiʻi Food and Wine Festival Pickleball Tournament from 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows; and Backcourt BBQ from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., also at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

Other events for the largest food and wine festival in the state are on Hawaiʻi Island on Oct. 18 and Oʻahu Nov. 6-10. The schedule of events and participating chef line up is available online at hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com. Tickets are on sale here.

Stay connected—follow HFWF on Instagram @HIFoodWineFest using #HFWF24 and Facebook at @HawaiiFoodandWineFestival. Since 2011, HFWF has raised nearly $5 million to support local community and ‘āina-based organizations committed to agricultural and culinary education, sustainability and cultural initiatives.

This year’s festival theme, Empowerment, will celebrate the transformative power of food to break down barriers and foster inclusive communities, showcasing cuisines that reflect strength and diversity.

Created in 2011 as a program of the nonprofit organization, the Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance, The Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival spotlights Hawai‘i as a center for purposeful cultural endeavors, connecting all aspects of Hawai‘i’s cuisine, culture and cultivation through world-class culinary experiences. Today, the Festival is recognized as the premiere culinary destination event of the Pacific—showcasing the diversity of Hawai‘i’s agriculture and elevating the profile of local chef talent, according to an announcement.

“We’re proud of what the festival has been able to accomplish in just 13 years — driving roughly $25 million in direct visitor expenditures for the state, donating nearly $5 million to support culinary and agricultural education, sustainability efforts, and cultural preservation in our local community,” said Denise Yamaguchi, Festival chief executive officer. “Our dedication to sourcing local has enabled hundreds of local and visiting chefs to include Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients in all festival dishes, supporting 85+ farms, ranches and seafood suppliers from 6 Hawaiian islands,” shared Yamaguchi.

Co-founded by James Beard Award-winning chefs Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong to showcase the diversity of Hawai‘i’s rich agriculture and elevate the profile of local culinary talent, the 2024 Festival events will feature a lineup of more than 100 world-renowned chefs and culinary leaders from coast-to-coast, as well as international chefs from Canada, New Zealand and Singapore. This year’s festival boasts 27 new chefs, including Reem Assil, Burt Bakman, Pyet DeSpain, Jet Tila, Nando Chang, Melissa Miranda and Claudette Zepeda, alongside veteran chefs such as Michelle Bernstein, Celestino Drago, Elizabeth Falkner, Brandon Jew, Andrew Le, Raphael Lunetta, Robynne Mai‘i, Masaharu Morimoto, Jason Peel, Jeremiah Tower and Martin Yan.

One of the highlights for 2024 is the Festival’s long-awaited return to Kāʻanapali, Maui following the devastating wildfires last August. Working alongside their partners at Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, the Festival will bring back favorites like the signature grand tasting at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, in addition to introducing the First Annual HFWF Pickleball Tournament and Backcourt BBQ at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.