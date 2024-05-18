Law Week: Volunteer lawyers offer free legal information to the public at Maui Sunday Market

Volunteer attorneys at the Kaka‘ako Farmers Market during Law Week 2023. PC: HSBA

The Hawaiʻi State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division (YLD) is celebrating Law Week from Sunday, May 19 to Saturday 25, 2024 by helping educate the public about various areas of the law and offering free legal information.

The event has been celebrated annually in May since 1961, when Congress passed a joint resolution recognizing Law Day, USA. The legal line hotline exists to assist members of the public who may not have access to an attorney and need general advice or referrals to non-profit organizations that can assist with their legal problems.

During Law Week, the hotline runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. all week long, from Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24, 2024. Call 808-537-1868 to speak to a lawyer. Additionally, the YLD has announced that an Ask-a-Lawyer booth will be set up at the Maui Sunday Market (65 W Kaʻahumanu Avenue) in Kahului from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Ask-a-lawyer events

Ask-a-Lawyer on KHON2 Wake Up 2day:

Monday, May 20, 2024- Updates on Maui Relief at 7:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024- Family Law at 6:15 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024- Traffic Court at 6:15 a.m.

Thursday, May 23, 2024- Landlord Tenant at 7:15 a.m.

Friday, May 24, 2024- Bankruptcy at 6:15 a.m.

Ask-a-Lawyer booths:

Volunteer lawyers will be available to give free, in-person legal information to the public about a variety of legal topics, including landlord/tenant, family law (divorce/child custody), Bankruptcy, and Estate Planning at the following locations:

May 19, 2024- Maui Sunday Market 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 25, 2024- Honolulu Kaka’ako Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon.

May 25, 2024- Kauaʻi Grove Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon.

May 25-2024- KTA Hilo 50 East Puainako Street 8 a.m. to noon.

May 25, 2024- KTA Kona Coast Shopping Center 8 a.m. to noon.

For updates, go to https://hsba.org/LawWeek.