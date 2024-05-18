Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 05:57 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:23 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:04 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along S facing shores will remain elevated through early next week due to overlapping long-period SSW swells. The first swell has peaked. However, a second SSW swell will fill in during Sunday, peaking early next week slightly lower than the present swell. The High Surf Advisory has been extended through Sunday. Surf along north facing shores will steadily lower through the weekend, with a return to a more typical pattern for this time of year next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible next week as the trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.