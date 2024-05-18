Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along S facing shores will remain elevated through early next week due to overlapping long-period SSW swells. The first swell has peaked. However, a second SSW swell will fill in during Sunday, peaking early next week slightly lower than the present swell. The High Surf Advisory has been extended through Sunday. Surf along north facing shores will steadily lower through the weekend, with a return to a more typical pattern for this time of year next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible next week as the trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com