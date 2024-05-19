Maui Surf Forecast for May 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:46 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:48 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:23 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Reinforcing, overlapping south swells will keep surf along south facing shores at advisory levels through at least tonight, but could linger into Monday morning. The High Surf Advisory for south facing shores has been extended through tonight. South shore surf is expected to slowly decline from Monday through the middle of the week as the south swell gradually fades. A very small, long-period south swell will arrive Thursday and linger through the end of the week. The current very small northwest swell will gradually ease through Monday, with north shore surf going nearly flat Tuesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through Monday. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through the weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.