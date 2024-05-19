Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 20, 2024

May 19, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:46 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:48 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:23 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Reinforcing, overlapping south swells will keep surf along south facing shores at advisory levels through at least tonight, but could linger into Monday morning. The High Surf Advisory for south facing shores has been extended through tonight. South shore surf is expected to slowly decline from Monday through the middle of the week as the south swell gradually fades. A very small, long-period south swell will arrive Thursday and linger through the end of the week. The current very small northwest swell will gradually ease through Monday, with north shore surf going nearly flat Tuesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through Monday. An upward trend is expected Tuesday through the weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments