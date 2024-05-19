Rebuilding informational workshop for Lahaina homeowners, May 21

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (File: 12.6.23)

The American Institute of Architects (AIA Maui) will hold a Homeowners Rebuilding Informational Workshop featuring local building and permitting experts on Tuesday, May 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The workshop, organized by AIA Maui along with support from Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), aims to assist and provide information for homeowners rebuilding in Lahaina. Join local experts as they give property owners insight into the permitting process, answer questions, and inform homeowners of available support.

“The American Institute of Architects Maui Chapter is honored to have the opportunity to assist the community in the rebuilding efforts,” said David Sellers, AIA Maui chapter president and principal of Maui-based architecture firm Hawaii Off Grid. “The AIA and other organizations will be there to support homeowners by providing information and guidance on how to navigate the design and permitting process. This is a huge step forward on the road to recovery for our community.”

Attendees can expect a wide variety of local support, including a panel discussion with architects from AIA Maui and CNHA.

The CNHA will discuss a newly launched informational website where homeowners can find pre-approved plans that have been donated by local architects for those affected by the wildfires and more information about the rebuilding process. They can also connect with builders and financing through the website, www.helpingmaui.org/rebuild.

4LEAF, who has been contracted to provide assistance with Disaster Recovery Building permits related to the Maui Wildfires, will also be on the panel to discuss the permitting process as well as representatives from Construction Industry of Maui (CIM), who will discuss budgeting and costs of rebuilding. The workshop also comes days after 4LEAF helped a West Maui family become the first grantees of an emergency building permit following the 2023 wildfires.

That discussion will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion that will include the above organizations along with engineers to address rebuilding questions from the audience. The final part of the evening will consist of a breakout session where residents can seek out specific organizations at individual tables to ask any additional questions they may have.

Additional participants include: United Way, Habitat for Humanity, SBA Maui (Small Business Management), CDF Engineers, Maui Economic Opportunity, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Hawaiʻi Energy.

Registration is not required for the meeting. For more information on this event, visit: https://bit.ly/4dMNopZ.

Agenda