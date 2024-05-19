Zenshin Daiko’s 25th Annual Taiko Festival Concert returns to the MACC on June 15

Zenshin Daiko concert. PC: MACC

Zenshin Daiko’s 25th Annual Taiko Festival Concert, a celebration of outstanding muscienaship played with upbeat fun and boundless heart, hits the stage at Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Zenshin Daiko is a non-profit corporation dedicated to teaching taiko to children and sharing it with the community. Since forming in 1999, Zenshin Daiko has performed in over 1,100 cultural and community events all over Maui, the neighbor islands as well as in California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Japan.

This milestone concert will feature On Ensemble from Los Angeles and Kenny Endo from O‘ahu. Zenshin Daiko will have almost 50 members performing some of their favorite pieces and collaborating with these special guests.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Established in 2002, On Ensemble is one of the most respected ensembles in the taiko world. Led by childhood friends Shoji Kameda and Masato (Maz) Baba, they are recognized for infusing the powerful rhythms of taiko with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and rock to central Asian overtone singing.

They will be joined by Kenny Endo, who is at the vanguard of the taiko genre, a consummate artist, blending Japanese taiko with rhythms influenced from around the world into original melodies and improvisation.

Tickets are $26 (adults); $13 (Kids 12 & under), plus applicable fees. Available for purchase online only.