Derek Turbin Elected Chair of Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi

Derek Turbin. Courtesy photo.

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s 2024 Convention concluded on Saturday evening with over 400 delegates gathered online and in-person at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikīkī. Delegates cast votes to adopt various resolutions, amend the Party’s Constitution and Bylaws, select the delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and the Party’s four Presidential Electors for the November presidential election.

The delegates elected Derek Turbin as the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s 2024-2026 Chair, succeeding State Representative Adrian Tam who has served as Interim Party Chair since December 2023.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Derek’s passion for the Democratic Party started at a young age. In his teenage years, he became an active member of the party through his parents, Rai Saint Chu and Richard Turbin. He is excited to unite our party and make it stronger than ever.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am honored to be elected as the new Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi. Mahalo to all the candidates wishing to serve our party,” said Turbin. “Show up. Dive In. Persevere. Join our cause as we look to the future and fight for our Democratic values.”

The delegates voted to approve 34 out of 35 resolutions brought forward by the Conventionʻs Resolutions Committee, covering topics ranging from campaign finance reform, protecting water resources, and environmental concerns such as the coconut rhinoceros beetle and PFAS exposure. 1 resolutions were not approved.

The delegates also voted to approve a slate of amendments to the Partyʻs Constitution and Bylaws, including a requirement that future votes at State Conventions be done by Ranked Choice Voting, establishing a standing Party-Run Presidential Primary Committee to prepare for future presidential elections, and increasing financial support for the four county party organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi also elected 28 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, including State Representative Adrian Tam, State Representative Jeanné Kapela, and Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

The delegates also chose the Party’s Presidential Electors, who will be called upon to cast their Electoral College votes if Hawaiʻi votes for the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates in the November general election. The four electors are John Bickle, Roth Puahala, Osa Tui Jr., and Michael Golojuch Jr. and the four alternates are Larry Meacham, Jean Dobashi, Candace Shaw, and Carole Mandryk.