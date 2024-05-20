Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi public meetings aim to gather input for draft wetlands overlay map

Waipuilani wetlands in South Maui. PC: Wesley Crile

Residents are encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to offer feedback on the County of Maui draft wetlands overlay map, which shows approximate locations of wetlands and possible migration areas reflected by passive flooding data.

Meetings are as follows:

Moloka ʻ i : In-person meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Mitchell Pauole Center conference room, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai. Doors open at 4 p.m.

: In-person meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Mitchell Pauole Center conference room, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai. Doors open at 4 p.m. Maui hybrid in-person and online meeting : 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Road, Māʻalaea. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. RSVP via Eventbrite by following this link or scanning the QR code below. The meeting will be online via Zoom for people who cannot attend in person.

: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Road, Māʻalaea. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. RSVP via Eventbrite by following this link or scanning the QR code below. The meeting will be online via Zoom for people who cannot attend in person. Lānaʻi in-person meeting: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Lānaʻi High and Elementary School classroom P9, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City.

Over the last year, the county’s Department of Planning, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program and consultants H. T. Harvey & Associates have been preparing a draft Wetlands Overlay Map that shows the approximate locations of wetlands and other water features on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Maui.

Comments from the community will be used to finalize the map, which will be submitted for review to the Planning commissions, Maui County Council, conservation planning committee and the director of Public Works no later than June 30, 2024.

The final map will serve as a public tool that can help reduce flood risk for human life and property while protecting and restoring Maui County’s important natural wetland ecosystems. Also, it will help property owners, land managers and county planners with important land-use decisions.

To see the draft overlay map, visit https://tinyurl.com/57xkpuj2. To learn more about efforts to restore and protect wetlands, see Maui County Code Chapter 19.47. For more information on the public meetings, call the Planning Department Long Range Division at (808) 270-7214, or email [email protected] to provide comments on the draft map.