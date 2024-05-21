Blasting scheduled once a day for 65 days at Kilohana temporary housing site

Honolulu District, US Army Corps of Engineers

The US Army Corps of Engineers and its contractors released its basting plan for the Kilohana temporary housing site today. The contractor will generally blast once a day between 2-4 p.m., weather permitting, Monday through Saturday, for approximately the next 65 days.

Residents interested in receiving automated future blasting notifications for the Kilohana site, should send an email to Mike Hess at [email protected].

Kilohana is a 34-acre site is located off of a cane haul road near Wahikuli Road in Lahaina. USACE is grading the land, installing utilities and preparing the site for 169 temporary housing units. The project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The site is on hard rock, so blasting will need to be done to install utilities and grade the site, according to the Army Corps. Blasting will be done by Blasting Technology, Inc., of Kihei, Hawaii. Prior to and during the blast, traffic will be stopped on the cane haul access road.

The contractors will do their best to minimize disruptions throughout construction, although an increase in construction traffic is anticipated.

Honolulu District, US Army Corps of Engineers