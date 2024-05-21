Maui Surf Forecast for May 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 02:07 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 08:17 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:41 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:10 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As the current south swell declines, surf along south facing shores will drop below seasonal average on Wednesday. A series of small and inconsistent pulses of southwest swell is expected for the remainder of the week. Rough surf along east facing shores will slowly rise over the next few days as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the state. Surf along north shores will remain small with a slight bump possible around Sunday or Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.