Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will fade on Wednesday, and a series of small and inconsistent southwest swells from the Tasman Sea will maintain surf below seasonal average for the rest of the week. The next significant south-southwest swell will be nearly a week and a half away. Rough east shore surf will remain around seasonal average during the next few days, then drop slightly Sunday and early next week. Surf along north shores will remain small with a slight bump possible Sunday and Monday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com