Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:03 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:08 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will fade on Wednesday, and a series of small and inconsistent southwest swells from the Tasman Sea will maintain surf below seasonal average for the rest of the week. The next significant south-southwest swell will be nearly a week and a half away. Rough east shore surf will remain around seasonal average during the next few days, then drop slightly Sunday and early next week. Surf along north shores will remain small with a slight bump possible Sunday and Monday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.