Maui Catholic churches to host eucharistic procession, congress as signs of unity and reverence

Diocese of Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva carries the Holy Eucharist during a procession on Oʻahu. A similar procession is set for Sunday, June 2, from St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wailuku to Christ the King Church in Kahului. PC: Dann Ebina

Maui Catholics will hold a Eucharistic procession on Sunday, June 2, from St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wailuku to Christ the King Church in Kahului. The event celebrates the sacrament of Eucharist, originating from the Greek word “eucharistia,” or thanksgiving.

Six days later, a Eucharistic Congress will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. The Maui/Lānaʻi Vicariate, which includes all Catholic churches on Maui and Lānaʻi, is hosting the events.

Catholicism teaches that in the celebration of the Eucharist during Mass, bread and wine become the body and blood of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit and the instrumentality of a Catholic priest.

“This Eucharistic procession and Congress have a special focus since the fires occurred on our island in 2023,” said the Rev. Ese’ese “Ace” Tui, chairperson for the Diocese of Honolulu Eucharistic Revival Taskforce. “As Jesus is the great healer and physician, many of those who will be attending these events are friends and family from Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina. One of the topics of the Eucharistic Congress was suggested by Lahaina (Healing the Eucharist). Therefore, the procession is more than a ‘holy parade.’ It’s a show of unity with our Lord and support for our people.”

Before the procession on June 2, Diocese of Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva will celebrate Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, located at 1627 Mill St. At Christ the King, an adoration and benediction will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

The procession will begin at the conclusion of Mass. Parishioners will walk from the church’s Lower Main Street entrance, proceed mauka up Main Street, then down Kaʻahumanu Ave. and turn right on Puʻunēnē Ave. until reaching Christ the King at 20 West Wākea Ave.

Passing motorists are asked to drive cautiously in the vicinity of procession participants walking along roads and crossing at intersections.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, an umbrella and/or hat. (Additional water will be available.) Procession organizers encourage ride-sharing for those returning to St. Anthony. Refreshments will be served.

The procession is part of the observance of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival, sponsored by the Bishops of the United States to inspire and prepare Catholics to be “formed, healed, converted, united and sent out to a hurting and hungry world through a renewed encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist — the source and summit of our Catholic faith.”

The keynote speaker at the June 8 Eucharistic Congress will be Father Rafael Capo, who will celebrate Mass beginning at 8 a.m. at St. Anthony Church.

The Congress will feature breakout sessions for Maui’s Hispanic community, led by Father Capo; “Healing through the Eucharist,” led by Father Tui; and Sacred Music, led by Alexandria Nicholl.

The event is free. The deadline to register is June 8. A QR code for registrations is available on the St. Anthony’s website at stanthonymaui.org.

For more information, call 808-244-4148 or email [email protected].

The National Eucharistic Revival officially launched in June 2022. Its milestone event will be a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, IN, from July 17-21. The National Eucharistic Revival and National Eucharistic Congress are a direct response to the Holy Father’s call for a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are” so that the Church in the United States might be “permanently in a state of mission.”

This eucharistic movement seeks to bring together clergy, religious, laity, apostolates, movements, and parish and diocesan leaders to spur momentum, collaboration and lasting impact for the renewal of the Catholic Church in the US over the next three years. Each year will have a strategic focus for formation and missionary discipleship.

To learn more about the National Eucharistic Revival, visit www.eucharisticrevival.org/.