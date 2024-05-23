Maui Surf Forecast for May 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 03:15 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 09:51 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:36 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:10 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf will remain small and below the summer average through the middle of next week, with only small and inconsistent pulses of southwest swell expected. The next significant south-southwest swell (200 deg) appears to move in toward the end of next week. East shore surf will remain near the seasonal average through Friday, followed by a slight decrease this weekend through the middle of next week as the trades ease over and upstream of the islands. Surf along north shores will remain very small with a slight bump possible late Sunday through Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.