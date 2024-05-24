ARDA-Hawaiʻi makes $5,000 donation to Maui Food Bank

(L to R) David Jorgensen, ARDA-Hawaiʻi member, and Marlene Rice, Maui Food Bank Development Coordinator.

The Hawaiʻi Chapter of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), the timeshare trade group in Hawaiʻi, recently donated $5,000 to the Maui Food Bank. The donation will help empower the organization in extending its hunger relief programs to those in need.

Mitchell Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC, said, “ARDA-Hawaiʻi is honored to support Maui Food Bank in its mission to combat hunger and provide essential resources. Our community is stronger when we come together, and we are committed to helping ensure that no one on Maui goes hungry.”

Maui Food Bank is Maui County’s primary safety net for hunger relief. Working with more than 170 distribution partners and programs, the Food Bank distributes safe and nutritious food to individuals, families, children and youth, low-income workers, seniors on fixed incomes, those experiencing homelessness, and anyone who is at risk of going hungry.

ARDA-Hawaiʻi is the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association, the national timeshare trade association. Hawaiʻi’s timeshare units account for 13% of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations, and volunteerism.