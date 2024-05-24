Haleakalā National Park seeks public input on potential campground fee increases

Backcounty camping at Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS Photo by Jill Peters

Haleakalā National Park is seeking public feedback on potential campground fee increases for all frontcountry (drive-in) and backcountry (Crater) campgrounds.

The proposed new rate for all campsites in the park is $20/night per site and is based on maintenance costs, as well as fees for comparable campgrounds on Maui. The increased fee revenue will be used to help maintain campgrounds and fund important projects throughout the park.

In the past year, campgrounds were occupied at less than 75% despite being fully reserved. Proposed fee adjustments will reduce this problem by decreasing the number of unused reservations. There is no proposed change to the campsite reservation system, which is managed by a nationwide contractor Recreation.gov.

“Campground fees are used to improve visitor facilities including visitor centers, trails and restrooms; protect our native wildlife species and landscapes; and provide brochures, exhibits, web-based museum exhibits and cultural demonstrations,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates. “The park’s fee program also funds school programs with transportation to the park, as well as community outreach.”

Since 1997, fee revenues have funded over $42 million in Haleakalā National Park projects. Some of the current and past projects funded by campground fees include:

Improving the Sunrise Visitor Experience

Expanding Night Sky Programs

Engaging Visitors in Traditional Hawaiian Cultural Practices and Programs

Repairing Hōlua Visitor Cabin

Upgrading Visitor Restrooms

Public feedback can be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALECampFee starting May 24, 2024, through June 22, 2024. Haleakalā National Park will consider comments to help inform the final fee updates. To submit a comment on the project, click the “Open for Comment” link on the above website. Then select the Campground Fees document and then click the “Comment Now” button to enter and submit your comments. Comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail, or any other way than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Please also note that your entire comment—including personal identifying information such as your address, phone number, and e-mail address—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, the Park Service cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.