AARP Hawaiʻi seeks 2024 Andrus Award nominees

Dotty Kelly Paddock shows her 2023 Hawaiʻi Andrus Award for Community Service. She was the Hawaiʻi winner of the award and president of Hui O Hauʻula and the Hauʻula Community Association. AARP is accepting nominations for this year’s awards. PC: AARP

AARP is accepting nominations for its 2024 Hawaiʻi Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Hawaiʻi volunteers, 50 and older, who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 2. AARP Hawaiʻi will donate $1,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice in their name.

“AARP Hawaiʻi is excited to shine a light on older Hawaiʻi residents who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The AARP Hawaiʻi state office will evaluate nominations based on the positive impact of the volunteer’s work in community, reflecting AARP’s vision and mission and inspiring other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced at AARP Hawaiʻi’s annual Volunteer Recognition Lunch.

Award nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be at least 50 years old.

Achievements, accomplishments or service is voluntary, without compensation, although those receiving small stipends to cover costs remain eligible.

Volunteer work reflects AARP’s vision and purpose and must be replicable and inspire others to provide the same or similar service.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible, but not teams.

Previous award recipients are ineligible.

Andrus Award selection committee members and AARP staff members are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

For more information or nomination forms, visit aarp.org/andrusaward or contact AARP Hawaiʻi Outreach Director Jackie Boland at 808-545-6003; email [email protected].

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. It’s named after AARP’s founder Ethel Percy Andrus. She once said: “It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live.”

Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country. The Hawaiʻi winner was Dotty Kelly Paddock, the president of Hui O Hauʻula and the Hauʻula Community Association.