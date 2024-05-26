Survey says isle residents support expanding renewable energy in Hawaiʻi

A public opinion survey of commissioned by the Ulupono Initiative shows Hawaiʻi residents are supportive of expanding alternative energy in the islands. Renewable energy projects on Maui include solar and wind power projects. PC: HECO/ Twitter

More than 90% of island residents support more alternative energy in the Hawaiian Islands, according to a survey commissioned by the Ulupono Initiative and released during the 11th Annual Hawaiʻi Energy Conference on Maui.

According to Ulupono, the poll is believed to be the most extensive and comprehensive public opinion survey on the topic of energy in Hawaiʻi.

Ulupono commissioned the survey of full-time Hawaiʻi residents to test long-standing assumptions around public perception and acceptance of renewable energy projects. Eighty-eight percent of the residents who responded are registered voters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re at a transition point where the next decade will be very critical for the state to meet our clean energy goals,” said Michael Colón, director of energy for Ulupono Initiative. “It’s important to understand how people are feeling about specific technologies, and this survey has provided vital insights that can help us shape Hawaiʻi’s energy future in collaboration with communities.”

From October 2023 through January 2024, Anthology Research surveyed nearly 2,000 residents in all four Hawaiʻi counties. Some key takeaways:

91% said they are supportive of expanding renewable energy in the state The neighbor islands had slightly higher support compared to Oʻahu

Residents in all counties placed a high importance on developing our own resources Producing inexpensive electricity was the most important factor behind the support

About two-thirds say individuals play a role in the expansion of renewable energy, while one-third say it should be the government’s responsibility

The survey further explored geothermal, utility-scale solar, land-based wind, offshore wind and fossil fuel plants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re excited to be expanding our support and emphasis on geothermal technology,” Colón said. “We think it’s very crucial for the next phase of energy deployment in the state because it’s among the least carbon-intensive resources on a life-cycle basis to provide 24-hour electricity generation. We wanted to better understand what people know about geothermal and where there are opportunities to engage with communities.”

To view a summary of the survey results, visit https://ulupono.com/project-list/statewide-energy-survey/.