County webinar meeting for Lahaina homeowners impacted by wildfire to be held May 30

PC: County of Maui / https://www.mauirecovers.org/

Lahaina homeowners impacted by the August 2023 wildfire are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s Homeowners Webinar Meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Officials will discuss homeowner topics related to infrastructure (water, wastewater), permitting and rebuilding. The webinar meeting will be held via Webex, and registration is required.

To register for the webinar and to submit questions prior to the meeting, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/ and scroll to the Lahaina Homeowners Meeting banner.