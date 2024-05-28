Kahului collision claims life of 57-year-old man

A 57-year-old man died as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Lono Ave., southeast of Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului early Monday morning. Police say the man who died was known to frequent the area, and was lying in the roadway when an unknown vehicle drove over him at around 3:10 a.m. on May 27, 2024.

The vehicle was headed southwest on Lono Ave. towards Kaʻahumanu Ave. and the driver did not stop or render aid and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to Maui police.

The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Police say the involvement of speed, alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing.

The department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Caleb Guarriello with the Traffic Division at 808-244-6393. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

This was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2024, compared to five at the same time last year.