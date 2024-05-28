Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:14 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:27 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 05:44 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain small throughout much of the week, with the main influences being a combination of background south-southwest and southeast swell energy. An upward trend is expected from Friday through next week due to overlapping south-southwest swells. Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small and choppy through this weekend as breezy trade winds persist. Surf along north-facing shores will remain near the summertime average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible early next week for exposed north and west facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.