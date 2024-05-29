Update/located: Kahului man reported missing, failed to return home from shopping on Tuesday

Aniceto Cabreros. PC: Maui Police Department

Update: 11:44 a.m., May 29, 2024

Cabreros was located and found to be in good health, according to Maui police. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Aniceto Cabreros, 79, of Kahului. Cabreros was reported missing on Tuesday by a family member after he failed to return home from a shopping trip. He was last seen at his home in Kahului at around 7:30 a.m. on May 28, 2024.

Cabreros does not have a vehicle or cell phone, and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Cabreros is described as 5-foot-4, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-colored Aloha print shirt and mustard-colored shorts, it is unknown what type of footwear he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cabreros is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #24-015848.