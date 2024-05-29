Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2024

May 29, 2024, 8:20 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 08:09 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 03:58 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 08:42 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of south swells will move in over the weekend into next week and will bring a prolonged period of above average surf along south facing shores. Forerunners from the first swell could arrive as early as Friday, but should steadily fill in throughout the day Saturday and peak late Saturday into Sunday. A reinforcing pulse should arrive on Monday and will likely maintain surf heights near or just below the High Surf Advisory threshold of 10 feet. Surf heights should gradually trend down Tuesday through Wednesday as the south- southwest (200 degree) swell declines. Another south swell is expected Thursday into Friday of next week. 


Surf along exposed east-facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy with a slight increase towards the weekend as the trades strengthen slightly. Surf along north-facing shores should see a boost late Sunday into early next week as a 3 to 4 foot northwest swell fills in. This swell should be reinforced by a smaller west- northwest to northwest swell towards the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
