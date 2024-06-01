2024 Maui Bon Dance Schedule: upcoming Obon season dedicated to memory of ancestors, those lost in Lahaina wildfires

Special to Maui Now by Cy Yoshizu

Scroll down to view 2024 Maui Bon Dance Schedule

Chochin (lanterns) adorn the yagura (tower) and light the way for the dancers at the 2023 Lahaina Jodo Mission Bon Dance held on July 1, 2023. The Lahaina Jodo Mission was destroyed in the devastating 2023 Lahaina Wildfires. Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu

The Bon dance season is set to make its return to Maui this summer. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of Obon, which is held at various temples throughout Maui County, is a community celebration to honor and offer prayers to the spirits of ancestors through music and dance.

“Obon is a time of remembrance and expressing our gratitude to our beloved ones and ancestors,” said Reverend Gensho Hara of the Lahaina Jodo Mission. “Since our temple burned down, we will not be holding a public Obon festival this year, but hope to be ready next year.”

Temples will be dedicating the upcoming Obon season to remember ancestors, departed loved ones, and family and friends who were lost in the Lahaina wildfires. Reverend Hara will be joining his son, Reverend John Hara, who is the resident minister of the Wailuku Jodo Mission and Kahului Jodo Mission temples, for their Obon festivals.

“In welcoming the Hatsubon (first Obon) of our Lahaina fire victims, we would like to offer our prayers to them for their eternal peace,” said Reverend Hara. “We also pray for the peace of mind of the survivors embraced by the Great Compassion of Amida Buddha.”

Reverend Hara expressed how Obon is also a time to reflect on our own life’s journey.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am fortunate that my family and I survived the fires,” said Reverend Hara. “Now my wife and I live with our daughter, Maya and look forward to rebuilding our temple back in Lahaina.”

This year, the Maui Hongwanji temples are introducing a new dance titled ‘Lantern Song’. The song was commissioned by the Buddhist Churches of America to celebrate their 125th anniversary. ‘Lantern Song’ was written and created by Bonbu Stories, an Asian American arts collaborative group based out of California, whose mission is to share stories and build connections through music. For more information about Bonbu Stories, you can visit their website here.

The meaning of ‘Lantern Song’ reflects a conversation from our present generation to our ancestors. The lyrics first describe our perspective when we grieve the loss of a loved one and how we are able to hear and remember them when we are at Obon. The song goes on to express how when we view the lighted chochin (lanterns), we remember that we are embraced by compassion and guided by their light.

Bonbu Stories member, Kendall Tani, has a special connection to Maui. Tani’s great-grandmother, Florence Sakae, was the oldest active member at Makawao Hongwanji Buddhist Temple for many years before she passed away at the age of 105 earlier this year in January.

“For me personally, this project has been a perfect opportunity to learn more about Buddhism and cultivate a relationship with my own recent grief and losses,” said Tani in an email correspondence. “It’s given me a chance to feel closer to my great-grandma, her life in the temple, and in her death. I wish I could have shown her our project.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission will kick off the 2024 Obon season next weekend on June 8. The Hāna Buddhist Temple will host the last Bon dance of the season on Sept. 7.

Dancers make their way around the dancing ring at the 2023 Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission Bon Dance. Their temple will be hosting the first bon dance of the 2024 Bon dance season on June 8. Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu

2024 Maui Bon Dance Schedule

Saturday, June 8

Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission

service 6 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

Address: 9 Ani St.

808-871-4831 [email protected]

Friday, June 14

Wailuku Jodo Mission

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

Address: 67 Central Ave.

808-244-0066 [email protected]

Saturday, June 15

Wailuku Shingon Mission

Service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

Address: 1939 North St.

808-244-3800 [email protected]

Saturday, June 29

Kahului Jodo Mission

Service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

Address: 325 Lāʻau St.

808-871-4911 [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, July 13

Pāʻia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission

Service only 6 p.m. Friday, July 12

Dance only 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Address: 281 Hāna Highway

808-579-8051 [email protected]

Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20

Kahului Hongwanji Mission

On both nights: service 6 p.m. and dance 7:30 p.m.

Address: 291 S. Puʻunēnē Ave.

808-871-4732 [email protected]

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

Makawao Hongwanji Mission

On both nights: service 5 p.m. and dance 7 p.m.

Address: 1074 Makawao Ave.

808-572-7229 [email protected]

Saturday, July 27

Guzeiji Soto Mission of Molokaʻi

Dance 6 p.m.

Address: 90 Hotel Lane

808-553-5197

Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3

Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

On both nights: service 6:30 p.m. and dance 7:45 p.m.

Address: 1828 Vineyard St.

808-244-0406 [email protected]

Saturday, Aug. 17

Pāʻia Rinzai Zen Mission

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

Address: 120 Alawai Road

808-268-4216 [email protected]

Saturday, Aug. 24

Kula Shofukuji Mission

Service 5 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

Address: 113 Puanani Place

808-661-0466 mail.lahainashingon.org

Saturday, Aug. 31

Lānaʻi Hongwanji Mission

Dance 7 p.m.

Address: 1364 Frasier Ave.

808-565-6817 [email protected]

Saturday, Sept. 7

Hāna Buddhist Temple

Dance 5 p.m.

Address: 1819 Hāna Highway

808-248-7010 [email protected]