Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extended period of elevated surf along S facing shores is now underway, with numerous swell pulses expected through next weekend, mainly from the SSW. The current swell will likely peak just below High Surf Advisory levels Sunday into Monday, then gradually ease Tuesday before additional long-period swells arrive.
A small NW swell will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for a small follow-up NW swell later in the week. Trade winds will continue to generate short-period wind waves that will support choppy surf along exposed E facing shores the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com