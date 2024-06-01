Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 04:58 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 10:24 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:23 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extended period of elevated surf along S facing shores is now underway, with numerous swell pulses expected through next weekend, mainly from the SSW. The current swell will likely peak just below High Surf Advisory levels Sunday into Monday, then gradually ease Tuesday before additional long-period swells arrive.

A small NW swell will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for a small follow-up NW swell later in the week. Trade winds will continue to generate short-period wind waves that will support choppy surf along exposed E facing shores the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.