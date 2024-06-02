Father’s Day menu and sound healing sessions come to Montage Kapalua Bay this month

Montage Kapalua Bay Shanti Sound Journey and The Hideaway. PC: Montage Kapalua Bay

The Montage Kapalua Bay is unveiling a special Father’s Day menu at its restaurant, The Hideaway, from June 14 to June 16 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The limited-time menu features a selection of barbecue, beer and bourbon, including hearty à la carte specialties such as Kalbi Short Ribs, Kalua Pulled Pork Sandwich, and Wagyu Double Double burger with caramelized Maui onion, bibb lettuce, kula tomatoes, American cheese and island dressing on a toasted brioche bun. View the menu online at montage.com.

The resort will also host its Shanti Sound Journey on June 6 and June 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Spa Montage, where Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing will guide attendees through a spiritual journey with the soothing sounds of metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and wind gong. Reserve a spot by calling 808-662-6627. The cost is $50 per adult.