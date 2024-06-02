J. Walter Cameron Center welcomes new staff

Development Director Amy Johnson (left) and Facilities Coordinator Shae Leedy-Vierra (right). PC: J. Walter Cameron Center

The J. Walter Cameron Center has announced the appointment of Amy Johnson as its new development director and Shae Leedy-Vierra as its facilities coordinator.

Amy Johnson, the new development director, brings an extensive background in fundraising and grant procurement. She is proficient in leadership and board development, has a passion for community service and a strategic approach to resource development. In her new role, Johnson will be tasked to enhance the Cameron Center’s fundraising efforts and to secure vital support for diverse programs and service offerings.

Shae Leedy-Vierra, the newly appointed cacilities coordinator, will oversee the communication and coordination of activities for the 24 nonprofit organizations located at the Cameron Center. In addition, Leedy-Vierra will manage the scheduling and utilization of meeting rooms, ensuring that both the resident nonprofits and external community partners have access to the Center’s facilities. Her role is essential in fostering a collaborative environment and maintaining the operational efficiency of the Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to welcome Amy and Shae to our team,” said César E. Gaxiola, executive director of the J. Walter Cameron Center. “Their expertise and commitment to community service will be invaluable as we continue to support and empower the nonprofit organizations that call the Cameron Center home.”