Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:19 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:03 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:53 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along S facing shores will remain elevated over the next week as numerous swell pulses arrive from the SSW. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) likely to be needed for the largest of the swells, which may not arrive until next weekend. The current SSW swell will remain below Advisory levels as it gradually eases through Tuesday. Additional long-period swells will follow.

A small, long-period NW swell will arrive tonight and Monday, and continue into Tuesday, with the potential for a small follow-up swell later in the week. A small N swell is also possible next weekend. Trade winds will continue to generate short-period wind waves the next couple of days, leading to choppy surf along exposed E facing shores. Wind waves will diminish significantly after Wednesday as winds diminish.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.