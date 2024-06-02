Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along S facing shores will remain elevated over the next week as numerous swell pulses arrive from the SSW. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) likely to be needed for the largest of the swells, which may not arrive until next weekend. The current SSW swell will remain below Advisory levels as it gradually eases through Tuesday. Additional long-period swells will follow.
A small, long-period NW swell will arrive tonight and Monday, and continue into Tuesday, with the potential for a small follow-up swell later in the week. A small N swell is also possible next weekend. Trade winds will continue to generate short-period wind waves the next couple of days, leading to choppy surf along exposed E facing shores. Wind waves will diminish significantly after Wednesday as winds diminish.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com