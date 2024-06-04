Unrest remains high at Kīlauea following half-day eruption and pause

24 Hour webcam loop of Kīlauea activity. VC: USGS/HVO. A new webcam monitors the recent eruption site are available here.

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say unrest remains high at Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island following Monday’s 12 hours of eruptive activity and subsequent mid-day pause.

According to the HVO, the vent remains open, tremor is still present, glow could still be seen from the fissures overnight, and active degassing of SO2 is still occurring from the fissures and is blowing downwind. “Changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption the eruption to restart at the same fissures or in a new area,” the HVO reported in its daily update issued at 10:05 a.m.

HVO scientists say no lava is currently erupting from the fissure system that formed on June 3. The last active spattering at the vents was observed at the surface at approximately 9 a.m. HST on June 3, and lava flows were sluggish during the hour before noon on June 3, according to HVO observations.

“However, continuous glow was observed in webcam imagery overnight at the site of the fissures and confirmed by an early morning overflight,” the HVO reports.

Scientists report active degassing of SO2 gas is still occurring with a measured rate of approximately 12,000 tonnes per day at noon on June 3. Further observations include numerous large ground cracks have formed in the vicinity of the eruption extending westward to within 540 yards of Maunaiki.

The cluster of earthquakes present in the area yesterday afternoon ended overnight. Ground deformation over the past 24 hours showed deflationary trends that have become flat to slightly inflationary at the summit and south caldera, according to the HVO.

Mapped eruptive fissures and lava flow extent on a GIS satellite image background. PC: USGS/GIS

A map showing the location of past eruptions in this area, and the approximate location of the new fissures is available here: