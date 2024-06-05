2024 Point in Time Count shows 7% drop in people experiencing homelessness on Maui

Bridging the Gap Board members after the Homeless Point in Time Count press conference. Back Row, left to right: Carlos Peraro of Ka Mana O Na Helu, Farah Aquino of County of Kauaʻi, Sue Zadecki of Ka Hale A Ke Ola, Chris Kish of County of Maui, Thelma Akita-Kealoha of Catholic Charities of Maui. Front Row: Makana Kamibayashi of Kauaʻi Community Alliance, Alison Hinazumi of Ka Mana O Na Helu, Maude Cumming of Maui Homeless Alliance, Brandee Menino of Community Alliance Partners, Dr. Ashley Kelly of Maui Homeless Alliance.

The overall homelessness count on Maui dropped by 7% from 704 individuals in 2023 to 654 in 2024, according to newly released data from Bridging the Gap. The coalition of agencies working to end homelessness, presented the results of their 2024 Homeless Point in Time Count on Wednesday at the Family Life Center’s ʻOhana Hope Village in Kahului.

The report showed that there was a 26% decline in unsheltered homelessness on Maui, which went from 387 individuals in 2023 to 285 in 2024. Unsheltered homelessness among individuals decreased by 96 people compared to 2023, while the level of unsheltered families increased by one. The sheltered homelessness count was up by 52 people or 16%, going from 317 people in 2023 to 369 in 2024.

Other Maui details shared in the report included the following:

Family homelessness decreased by 20% (from 74 families in 2023 to 59 families in 2024). The net reduction of 15 total families resulted from a 16-family decrease within the sheltered component and one additional family in the unsheltered component. Chronic homelessness decreased by 12% (from 223 individuals and individuals in households in 2023 to 196 in 2024). Veteran homelessness decreased by 57% from 35 veterans in 2023 to 15 veterans in 2024.

Although not included above, Maui’s emergency Non-Congregate Shelter (NCS) data (hotel rooms provided to fire survivors as temporary shelter) added 2,328 households and 5,245 total people to Maui’s count.

The Homeless Point in Time Count is a federally mandated census that seeks to count anyone who slept on the street, in a car, or in other areas not meant for human habitation on a given night. This year, volunteers canvassed neighbor island communities, asking people “Where did you sleep on Jan. 22?”

While the count does not capture every unsheltered person, it provides a one-night snapshot of homelessness in Hawai`i. The data collected is compared county to county and year to year, to help stakeholders understand homelessness in their communities.

“Because each island has a distinct community, it’s important to look at each individual county’s results to get an accurate picture of homelessness in that community,” says Bridging the Gap Chair Brandee Menino. “That is especially true with the impact of the Maui fires.”

The report includes data for the years the count was conducted from 2018 through 2024.

Other neighbor island highlights include the following:

KAUA’I

For Kaua’i, where there is only funding for three Outreach staff, getting an accurate picture of homelessness means leaning heavily on volunteers. “We have increased our volunteer recruitment and training, and that has improved the accuracy of our Point in Time Count,” says Makana Kamibayashi, Chair of the Kaua’i Community Alliance.

On Kaua’i from 2023 to 2024, the number of sheltered homeless individuals rose by 1 to 59 people this year. Unsheltered homelessness also increased by 34 to 464 people compared to 430 last year, reflecting an 8% increase. The total number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals increased by 35 people totaling 523 people this year, reflecting a 7% increase.

Unsheltered homelessness among single individuals rose to 370 this year, an increase of 36 from last year’s count. The number of unsheltered family households decreased by 5% to 22 households this year.

“What we are seeing in these results is that our programming for children and families is effective,” says Kamibayashi. “However, the combination of a tight housing market, lack of treatment options for substance abuse and mental health, and inadequate funding for wraparound services has unsurprisingly led to an increase in homelessness among single adults.”

HAWAI’I ISLAND

The 2024 Point in Time Count data for Hawai’i Island showed a decrease in total homelessness of 285 people, a reduction of 28% year-over-year. Notably, the number of families with children experiencing homelessness has decreased by 52% since 2018.

“We attribute the decline in homelessness to the unprecedented funding our county has allocated to homelessness and affordable housing,” says Paul Normann, Chair of Community Alliance Partners. “When donors and funders see our local government has skin in the game, it gives us leverage to attract even more funding for compassionate and effective programs.”

On Hawai’i Island from 2023 to 2024:

Homelessness decreased by 28% (from 1,003 persons in 2023 to 718 in 2024). Unsheltered homelessness decreased by 27% (from 725 persons in 2023 to 527 in 2024). Sheltered homelessness decreased by 31 % (from 278 persons in 2023 to 191 in 2024).

(from 1,003 persons in 2023 to 718 in 2024). Family homelessness decreased by 25% (from 55 families in 2023 to 41 in 2024).

(from 55 families in 2023 to 41 in 2024). Veteran homelessness decreased by 24% (from 50 veterans in 2023 to 38 in 2024).

See the county topline or full reports for more detailed information on each county, including year-to-year trends and analysis.

The full report provides more detailed information on the Point in Time Count or Bridging the Gap. All reports are available at https://www.btghawaii.org/reports/housing-inventory-counts-point-in-time/.